Music

Atlanta R&B Songstress Seiko Drops Slinky Offering ‘Body Language’

Atlanta R&B songstress Seiko is Atlanta’s newest name; she’s released her debut single “Body Language,” a slow burning track plucked from her forthcoming PURE EP, slated to release next month.

On the song, Seiko can be heard crooning her deepest desires on the piano and guitar laden track, the 22-year-old vocalist bringing forth the most angelic take on slinky sensuality. “Baby I got a thang for you, you should come around my way / And I know you got a thang for me / But you’re too worried ’bout what they say,” she sings.

This vocalist may just be getting started on building her own discography, but she’s no stranger to songwriting scene. Prior to releasing any of her own works, she appeared on Zip K’s 404 ERROR alongside 6lack, Cyhi the Prince, and Two-9’s Jace. 

More About: Seiko

