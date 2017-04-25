Atlanta R&B Songstress Seiko Drops Slinky Offering ‘Body Language’

Atlanta R&B songstress Seiko is Atlanta’s newest name; she’s released her debut single “Body Language,” a slow burning track plucked from her forthcoming PURE EP, slated to release next month.

On the song, Seiko can be heard crooning her deepest desires on the piano and guitar laden track, the 22-year-old vocalist bringing forth the most angelic take on slinky sensuality. “Baby I got a thang for you, you should come around my way / And I know you got a thang for me / But you’re too worried ’bout what they say,” she sings.

Stream this gem below: