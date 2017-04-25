Jeremih Releases ‘I Think Of You’ Video Featuring Chris Brown & Big Sean

R&B hit maker Jeremih’s single “I Think of You” feat. Chris Brown and Big Sean has a new music video out today.

The Daniel Cz-directed visual is reminiscent of New York City summers, friends lounging on Brooklyn stoops, and colorful streets full of people. Throughout the video, Jeremih, Chris Brown, and Big Sean are all vying for the attention of the same beautiful woman, leaving her to decide who, if any, of her potential suitors she is most interested in.

Watch below:

“I Think of You” is Jeremih’s first single off of his upcoming album Later That Night set to be released this summer. Later That Night will be the third and final album in Jeremih’s “Late Nights” trilogy.