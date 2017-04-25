Jacob Latimore Celebrates Starring Role in ‘Sleight,’ Drops ‘Love Drug’ Video

As the 20-year-old Jacob Latimore awaits the debut of his movie Sleight hitting movie theaters this week, he debuts the music visual to “Love Drug.”

A fan favorite from his album Connection, “Love Drug” is about the intoxicating nature that new love exudes and in this case, Jacob Latimore is the supplier. The visual shot by Director Alfy shows not only Jacob Latimore’s silky vocals but his dancing prowess.

Check it out below:

In Sleight, Latimore plays a young street magician who is left to care for his little sister after their parents passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. Sleight hits theaters nationwide this Friday (April 28th).

