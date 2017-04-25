Master P’s daughter Cymphonique starts the summer off with a hot new sexy single titled “Drippin.” On the song, the 20-year old collabed with hit music producer Scott Scorch for the new summer anthem, which features an interpolation of Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go.” “Drippin” fits right in pocket with the Caribbean dance hall club wave.

In the visual, Cymphonique and her friends turn out the shores of Malibu.

Watch below:

“Drippin” is aiming to be the summer anthem for 2017 off Cymphonique’s new EP No Days Off coming in the Fall

from No Limit Records and Flush Records.



@OfficialCymphoniqe