Connect with us

Cymphonique – Drippin

R&B Music Videos

Cymphonique – Drippin

Published on

Master P’s daughter Cymphonique starts the summer off with a hot new sexy single titled “Drippin.” On the song, the 20-year old collabed with hit music producer Scott Scorch for the new summer anthem, which features an interpolation of Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go.” “Drippin” fits right in pocket with the Caribbean dance hall club wave.

In the visual, Cymphonique and her friends turn out the shores of Malibu.

Watch below:

“Drippin” is aiming to be the summer anthem for 2017 off Cymphonique’s new EP No Days Off coming in the Fall 
from No Limit Records and Flush Records. 
 
@OfficialCymphoniqe 

More About: Cymphonique

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in R&B Music Videos

Advertisement

Follow Singersroom

4.9KFollowers

Trending

Music

Brenda Moorer – Brand New Heart

News

Beyonce Slays In New Pregnancy Pic, Shares Easter Family Photo Slideshow

News

Janet Jackson Fan Sues Live Nation For Postponed Tour
Advertisement

Shop Singersroom

Advertisement
To Top