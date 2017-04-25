Beyonce’s Foundation Launches Scholarship Program

When Beyonce’s single “Formation” first came out, Bey caught some heat for not being “inclusive” enough for focusing on uplifting only black women, but she’s continuing the movement.

Yesterday (April 24) on the one year anniversary of the release of her Lemonade album, Bey announced the creation of The Formation Scholars program, which encourages female students to pursue higher education.

Starting during the 2017-2018 academic year, Beyonce’s foundation will offer female students a scholarship to universities such as Howard, Berklee, Parsons School Of Design, and Spelman (one scholarship per college). Students must pursue studies in creative arts, music, literature, or African-American studies.

Check out the deets below:

This is a good look!