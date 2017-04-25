Connect with us

ANE – Bitan (EP)

Following her offerings “R.S.D.” and “All That I Want,” ANE (an acronym for “A New Era” and pronounced Ann-nee) releases her new EP titled Bitan, Korean for “lament, a passionate expression of grief or sorrow.”

“Most of the songs on this project are written during a time in my life when I was dealing with fresh wounds from heartbreak and grief,” ANE explained. “A lot of the lyrics express denial, anger, bargaining, and depression, which are all four of the stages of grief except the final stage: acceptance.”

A certain mystique shines through her hypnotic songwriting, and her sultry vocals pull you in over the unique blend of synth-pop and soul evident on her new EP, which is the long-awaited follow-up to ANE’s 2014 project Freedomfiend.

Stream Bitan below and purchase on iTunes HERE.

@anemusicnyc

