R&B Duo Blaq Tuxedo Announces ‘Art By Accident’ Album, Drops Newbie ‘Steeler’

Sibling duo Darius and Dom Logan (a.k.a Blaq Tuxedo) announces ABA (Art By Accident), their upcoming album filled with both bangers and slow jams. ABA is the culmination of the Logan brothers’ years of songwriting and production experience into a singular artistic vision. Boasting the E-40-featuring single “Lit,” ABA will arrive on May 26th.

To further promote the release, the duo drops “Steeler,” the follow-up single to “Lit.” A skeletal track with booming bass and plunking marimbas, “Steeler” is an unconventional and infectious club banger. The song’s title refers to the duo’s outfit and the signature colors of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers: “I don’t do no gossip all I do is skrilla / I might hit the town with my gorillas / Then invite you back to the villa / Black and yellow on I’m a Steeler.”

Stream below:

Blaq Tuxedo has released two EPs, including the recent Red Flowerz, which featured appearances from Bibi Bourelly, IAMSU! and Ty Dolla $ign, and the self-sufficient Limousine EP. The have written for the likes of Usher and Chris Brown, Meek Mill, Ciara, August Alsina, and Omarion, among others, earning a Grammy nomination in 2014. In 2012, performing under the name D&D, the duo released Unforgettable, their first vocal project.

Pre-order ABA HERE.