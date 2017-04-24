Janet Jackson Fan Sues Live Nation For Postponed Tour

A year after Janet Jackson announced she would halt her “Unbreakable World Tour” to start a family with now-estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, a fan has sued concert promotion company Live Nation seeking reimbursement.

Tiana Adams wants not only herself to be reimbursed, but for Live Nation to reimburse all of the ticketholders to the concert. Adams may not have a case, however, seeing that the tour is being labeled as postponed and not cancelled.

According to TMZ, Adams accuses Live Nation of lying about the status of the tour to avoid giving fans their money back.

This news comes on the heels of rumors that Janet may be returning to the stage later this year. Janet gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana in January.