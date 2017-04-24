From her sophomore album Brand New Heart, Atlanta/Harlem-based singer/songwriter Brenda Nicole Moorer released the title track from the project. The song is a jazzy number that tells the story of a woman finding independence after being jilted by a lover but eventually recognizes her worth.

“He took her smile but she moved on, and found out she was more, so much more,” Moorer sings over the jazzy, live instrumentation.

Stream below:

The 10 song jazz/folk/soul album Brand New Heart was co-written with Jesse Fischer and Kenny Banks Jr, featuring a collaboration with special guest Chris Turner (Snarky Puppy Family Dinner), plus nine other original songs. The project fuses soul, folk, and jazz elements. Lyrical content and melodies were the brainchild of Brenda, drawing from personal experiences, while Kenny and Jesse brought their musical genius to the table shaping the songs into something new. Each song tells a story of the heart.



Purchase Brand New Heart HERE.