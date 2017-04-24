Beyonce Slays In New Pregnancy Pic, Shares Easter Family Photo Slideshow

Over the weekend, Beyonce shared another photo of herself on IG slaying a new pregnancy look. Rocking sunglasses, braids, and a light pink cloak-like dress with fierce, knee-high cream-colored boots, Beyonce posed in front of a blue curtain.

Along with that, Bey shared some photos from her Easter holiday spent with her family the weekend before. A previously reported, Bey and longtime friend Kelly Rowland shared Easter together with their families, as documented by Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson. Bey’s photo slide show features Bill Withers’ hit “Lovely Day” which sums up the literal lovely day she had with her loved ones.

See all the slayage and fun below:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT