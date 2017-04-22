Tinashe – Flame

Tinashe is a woman scorned in the music video for her latest single, “Flame.” In the clip, the R&B/Pop songstress reminisces on the good times with her ex Beau before torching the former pad to erase all the memories.

“Flame” will appear on Tinashe’s forthcoming sophomore album, Joyride.

On the mid-tempo song, Tinashe sings of keeping the fire alive with a former flame.

“Tell me that you still got the flame for me,” she sings. “And tell me that you still want to stay, don’t leave / And we can let it burn.”

Tinashe’s sophomore studio album, Joyride, is the second of a two-part series, which included ‘Nightride.’ Tinashe told Rolling Stone, “I see them as two things that are equally the same. I think you can be a combination of things, and that’s what makes people human and complex. They are equally me. I don’t like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art.”

Still no official release date for Joyride yet, but meanwhile you can watch “Flame” below: