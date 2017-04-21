Connect with us

TLC Talks New Album, Meeting Michael Jackson & More on ‘Big Boy’s Neighborhood’

TLC’s final fan-funded Kickstarter album is due out June 30th, and the promo tour begins!

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas sat down with L.A.’s 92.3 Big Boy on hisradio show Big Boy’s Neighborhood to chat about everything from their hiatus, their forthcoming  album, social media woes, their single “Way Back” ft. Snoop Dogg, and Chilli even recalls a story when she met Michael Jackson back in the day: hint, there a kiss involved!

These two are always fun to listen to!

Listen to the 36-minute interview below:

