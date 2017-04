Ciara’s body is snatched even during pregnancy!

The singer, who’s due soon, recently showed off her large baby bump on social media in a few breezy snaps, and she’s all belly! CiCi is known for her toned physique, and apparently, she still looks to be in great shape!

The baby (who’s gender is still under wraps to the public) is Ciara’s second child and her first with husband Russell Wilson.

Hit “next” to see Ciara’s sunny pregnancy photos.