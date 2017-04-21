Mary J. Blige Claims Estranged Husband Used Over $400k To Fund Affair In New Court Docs

The messy divorce between Mary J. Blige and estranged husband/manager Kendu Isaacs marches on.

In recent court docs filed by Blige, the veteran hip-hop/soul singer divulges that Kendu took more than $420,000 of her money to fund his affair under the guise of “travel charges.” The docs states that the “travel charges” had nothing to do with her or their business matters, making her believe it was spent on his soon-to-be-ex husband’s side chick.

As previously reported, Isaacs is asking for over $100k/month in spousal support from the Grammy-winning artist to “continue his quality of life” and support his children (from a previous relationship) and elderly parents.

Blige’s newly-filed court docs come after a tweet appeared on Blige’s account earlier this week that stated she hated Isaacs, however Blige claimed her account was hacked.

Cop Blige’s album Strength Of A Woman arriving on April 28th.