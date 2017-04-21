Chris Brown Connects With Oneinthe4rest For Debut Banger ‘Jiu Jitsu’

Today (April 21), BMG recording artist OneInthe4rest debuted his first single “Jiu Jitsu” featuring Chris Brown. “Jiu Jitsu” is the first track off OneInThe4rest’s debut EP, which is set to release Summer 2017.

“Jiu Jitsu’s” infectiously catchy hook, perfect for summer, is a fresh take on R&B with a soulful yet electronic foundation. The track was written by OneInThe4rest, Chris Brown and Chrishan and produced by A.O., Triza, and James Foye “Keyz” III.

Stream below:

In the last few years, OneInThe4rest has solidified himself as one of the hottest writers/producers in town. Based in LA by-way-of Kansas, the singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, his resume includes work with industry staples such as Big Sean, French Montana, Future, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Kid Ink and many more in addition to writing multiple songs on Chris Brown’s new album including the no. 1 Urban & Rhythmic hit single “Party.”

“Jiu Jitsu” is available for purchase and is streaming today on Spotify and Apple Music.

