Music
BJ The Chicago Kid – I Be High ft. Tiara Thomas
BJ The Chicago Kid & Tiara Thomas connected in celebration of every smoker’s favorite holiday, 4/20, with the smooth, mid-tempo jam entitled “I Be High” which finds both vocalists discussing the joys of smoking & making love.
Backwoods and front two leaves / That’s what I got when I roll up / If you fuck with me, then you stuck with me,” he sings on the second verse.
Stream below:
“I Be High” follows a series of recent releases from BJTCK including his tribute to Usher’s Confessions (BJTCK: A Tribute To The Anniversary Of Usher’s Confessions) and his ode to cuffing season entitled The Lost Files: Cuffing Season. The singer/songwriter most recently performed during Coachella weekend and is putting the finishing touches on the follow-up to his multi-Grammy nominated debut album, In My Mind.