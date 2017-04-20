Keisha Williams (who performs under the more appropriate name of WILL) is a singer-songwriter living in Toronto, Canada.

At the age of five, WILL moved to Canada from the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago. She says writing about true life experiences in her music is her way to achieve release and get closure from old chapters in her life; the song “Palisades” takes inspiration from experiencing a new chapter of motherhood.

She went on to reach the Top 4 on CBC’s Searchlight competition in Canada with this song, along with performing it live on national television. The video was self-produced and directed by Khandace Gordon and sees WILL in blond box braids and swatchy, white body paint in front of a black backdrop.

Purchase “Palisades” HERE.

