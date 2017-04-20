Tiny Talks How She’s Dealing With Divorce and Moving On In New Podcast

T.I. & Tiny are hustling separately these days.

People were taken back when news broke that rapper T.I. and wife of seven years Tameka “Tiny” Cottle were getting a divorce amid rumors of the rapper had an alleged side chick in IG model Bernice Burgos. T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle stars seemed like a happy family until on their VH1 show, plus the couple welcomed a baby girl named Heiress not too long ago.

Things looked even bleaker when T.I. called marriage a “distraction” during an interview with Angie Martinez, and he was rightfully dragged on social media for his comments. With all this going on, Tiny stayed out of the spotlight, until now. She recently talked to ESSENCE in their “Yes, Girl!” podcast and dished about show she’s holding up after filing for divorce in December 2016.

About the “distraction” comments, Tiny told the podcast hosts Yolanda Sangweni, Charli Penn, and Cori Murray that she immediately addressed him. She said he doesn’t know why people are upset over that comment. “He cannot understand what in the world did he say that wasn’t right…like, ‘I don’t get it. I’m like, ‘You don’t get it?’ [He said] ‘Like, I don’t get it. I didn’t say anything bad about you,” Tiny recalled. “And I’m like, ‘That doesn’t make sense…That’s a cop out, pretty much. Like you’re too old for that. A distraction?! Boy, you’ve been married for seven years going on now, and you’ve been in this relationship for 15 years now. Okay?”

As for how she’s doing as the divorce gets finalized, Tiny says she’s okay, and things are not much different; the former couple still talks every day. “We still talk all the time. We’re still together all the time. I don’t know… it’s a crazy thing. But, we definitely had it out about that. On the show, you’ll see more about it.”

Although not directly blaming the end of their marriage on infidelity, Tiny rather indirectly mentioned T.I.’s fame and the thirsty mentality of other women for the divorce. “Women today they don’t really care that it’s just for a night. So how can a man…they keep throwing it and keep throwing it. Like, how are they supposed to stay normal and just faithful when this is going on all day, all night? It’s a lot.”

Tiny’s daughter Zonnique also joined the studio to talk about her new solo EP, Love Jones.

Listen to the entire podcast below: