Chris Brown’s ‘Welcome To My World’ Doc To Hit Theaters This Summer

Almost exactly one year ago, Chris Brown dropped the trailer for his documentary Welcome To My World, a film about the singer’s rise to fame and tumultuous life and career.

We didn’t know where the film would land, but apparently, it’s been announced it’s hitting the big screen sometime this June.

The documentary features commentary from stars such as Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and more giving Brown praise in new and old interviews. His mother Joyce Hawkins also adds commentary on Brown’s talent, his rise, and his fall.

Brown made the June announcement via another cut of the trailer posted on his IG with the caption “In theaters June.”

Watch below: