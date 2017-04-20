Alicia Keys and John Legend Make Time’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2017

R&B legends Alicia Keys and John Legend are among the artists chosen for Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017. Other artists include Ed Sheeran, Demi Lovato, and Donald Glover.

100 Most Influential People list contains celebrities, politicians, and world leaders who have been influential over the past year.

“But that’s what’s so great about the TIME 100. It’s not just a list of the world’s most influential people – it’s a conversation among them,” states Time assistant managing editor Dan Macsai about working with current members.

Kerry Washington paid tribute to Alicia Keys for her authenticity.

“Last year, Alicia sparked a #NoMakeup movement,” she writes. “She expressed her desire to go makeup-free, released her single In Common with bare, gorgeous cover art and began making public appearances with the same beautiful commitment. Why? Because Alicia doesn’t hide her truth, her flaws, her dreams or her journey.”

“It is that authenticity and vulnerability that endear her to us,” she continues. “We are drawn to her honesty, we respect and adore her, and in doing so, we move closer to embracing our own true selves.”

Legend received high praises from Harry Belafonte.

“John uses his platform to push for meaningful social change, and the depth of his commitment is to be admired,” writes Belafonte. “He has visited prisons to raise awareness about mass incarceration—the new slavery—and he spoke out about the importance of Black Lives Matter at Sankofa’s Many Rivers to Cross festival, which I helped organize. I hope John continues to grow as an artist and an activist.”

Visit Time to view the full list.