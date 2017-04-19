Gospel guitarist/singer-songwriter Charlie Bereal has released his latest single “You Are God.”

Boasting R&B elements with notes of contemporary soul and alternative thrown in for good measure, “You Are God” is a modern pop take on gospel. Asked to describe the theme of his new “You Are God” single, Bereal says it has a “positive message with truth that comes from the heart. It’s food for thought.”

Stream below:

Bereal is a session guitarist in demand who has played on recordings such as “More than a Woman” (Aaliyah), “One Minute Man” (Missy Elliott), “Call Me I’ll Be Around” (Cee-Lo), “Love is Like Whoa” (Mya) and “Do What It Do” (Jamie Foxx), and others. He has performed live with acts like Jay Z, Ja Rule, P Diddy, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Kanye West, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, Brandy, Mario, Tweet, Missy Elliott, Toni Braxton, Mary Mary, and many more.

Purchase “You Are God” HERE.