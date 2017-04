After bursting on the scene with “Eyes on Me,” the “Icy Babie” is back with another one called “Makin’ Mine.”

Sexy, sensual vibe yet still edgy and raw, “Makin Mine” is the perfect track to ride to or party to, as the LA singer sings about being an independent woman. ” I like making a lot of money, I like makin’ mine,” she responds on the hook.

