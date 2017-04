Cash Money crooner Jacquees drops the steamy visual for “B.E.D.,” a track he debuted back in 2015.

Using an interpolation of Avant’s “Read Your Mind” on the chorus, Quees is honest about his playboy lifestyle as a young, upcoming star: “Twenty-one with no kids, I’mma rain on a b*tch,” he sings.

The clip sees the 23-year-old as he enjoys a night full of women and raunchiness.

