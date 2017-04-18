Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori B Releases ‘Sittin’ In My Room’ Video

You may know her as Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori B (a.k.a “Choc”), but she’s all grown up and becoming her own rising artist. She’s released her brand new music video for her single “Sittin’ In My Room” off of her upcoming album.

The song is a teenage jam about adolescent desire and the party scene; Cori would rather be out and about instead of stuck in the house. “I don’t wanna be sitting up in my room / I’d rather be right here next to you,” she sings about her leading love interest as she steps out to go to a kickback to see her crush. Wiz Khalifa cameos as a party-goer leaving the shindig.

The song channels old school 90s vibes and Cori has a great voice – I guess musical talent runs in the family!

