Actor/R&B-Pop singer Jerome Bell has released his newest jam “Burn Easy,” a fusion of Caribbean-inspired beats and guitar hooks to drop listeners onto an ocean-front dance floor, straight out of a summertime paradise.

Co-written by Jerome, Josh Tobias and GC Castillo (Space 9) and produced by GC Castillo, “Burn Easy” is a soul infused reggae-tinged song with plenty of crossover pop appeal.

Stream “Burn Easy” below:

Jerome Bell has performed to hundreds of thousands of people on the Broadway stage in his role as “Seaweed J. Stubbs” in the hit musical Hairspray. Jerome is best known, however, for his recent appearance as a top 40 semi-finalist on “American Idol” Season 10. Since his run on the FOX reality competition series, he has also performed at the 66th Annual Tony Awards. A Texas-native, Jerome now resides in NYC where he is pursuing his career as a Pop/R&B artist.

