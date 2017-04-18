Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Late Night On ‘Stephen Colbert’

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Jennifer Hudson in the spotlight, now she’s back out here and making her rounds to talk about it all. She visited the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night (April 17) to chat about all she’s been working on.

During her chat, Hudson revealed what her Easter holiday was like and her days as a child singing in church, and she actually took Colbert to church with an impromptu, a capella version of her favorite hymn, “Talk About A Child.”

The “Voice UK” judge talked about how she enjoys being on the opposite side of the singing talent show table and her most recent role in Adam Sandler’s new Netflix comedy film Sandy Wexler.

Watch Hudson’s Colbert appearance below: