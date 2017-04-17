Pimps of Joytime Cover Prince and Morris Day and the Time’s ‘777-9311’

Williamsburg’s funk & soul outfit Pimps of Joytime celebrate Prince’s legacy with the release of a new video featuring their rendition of The Time song, “777-9311.” Composed by Prince and recorded at his home studio 35 years ago in 1982, “777-9311” is the lead single from The Time’s album, What Time Is It?. The song was produced, arranged, composed and performed by Prince with Morris Day later adding his lead vocal on the track. Pimps of Joytime commemorate the upcoming one year anniversary of Prince’s passing (April 21st) with the release of the new video.

Pimps of Joytime’s lead man Brian Jay arranges the cover track with his vocal and electric guitar work sitting atop of David Bailis’ basslines and John Staten’s precise drum beats. Singers Mayteana Morales and Kimberly Dawson add a powerful punch to the lyric as the Pimps of Joytime put their unique stamp on this classic track.

“My respect and reverence for Prince runs deep,” says Brian Jay. “When the idea of me covering a Prince track came up, I originally flat out rejected it. What is the point… his work is singular and can’t be improved upon. The closest to a Prince cover that I did feel at ease doing is ‘777-9311.’ It’s a Time track, but Prince’s fingerprints are all over it. I decided to slow it down and bring a bit of grime into it.”

This follows the March 24th release of their latest album, Third Wall Chronicles featuring special guests Ivan Neville and Anthony Cole. Also catch Pimps of Joytime on their Spring Summer 2017 Tour.

Dates Below:

5/5 — House of Blues — New Orleans, LA

5/6 — Howlin’ Wolf Music Club — New Orleans, LA

5/13 — Tokyo X Brooklyn Festival — Brooklyn, NY

5/20 — VA Beach Funk Out — Virginia Beach, VA

5/26 — Rooster Walk — Martinsville, VA

6/3 — Sun Drenched Music Fest — Denver, CO

6/10 — Enchanted Forest Gathering — Laytonville, CA

6/23 — Madsummer Meltdown 8 Festival — Schuylkill Haven, PA

6/24 — Road Jam Music Fest — Stratford, CT

7/2 — Waterfront Blues Fest — Portland, OR

8/4 — Salmonfest Music Festival — Ninilchik, AK

