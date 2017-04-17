Good Times! Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Celebrated Easter Together With Their Families

Yesterday (April 16), Beyonce and Kelly Rowland celebrated the Easter holiday together with their families. The festive day was captured by Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson on social media.

As seen in the photo above, the gathering took place on a sunny Spring day, and marked the most recent sighting of a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce, who’s all belly!

In one video, Lawson captures the families as they chill and converse; you see Beyonce and Jay Z sitting down in the forefront, and Blue, Kelly, and Kelly’s son Titan and husband in the background.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Ms. Tina and Kelly even had fun with Easter Snapchat filters:

This is fun! Go to bed Tina 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Looks like a great time was had by all!

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Easter eggs time ❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT