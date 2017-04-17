News
Good Times! Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Celebrated Easter Together With Their Families
Yesterday (April 16), Beyonce and Kelly Rowland celebrated the Easter holiday together with their families. The festive day was captured by Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson on social media.
As seen in the photo above, the gathering took place on a sunny Spring day, and marked the most recent sighting of a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce, who’s all belly!
In one video, Lawson captures the families as they chill and converse; you see Beyonce and Jay Z sitting down in the forefront, and Blue, Kelly, and Kelly’s son Titan and husband in the background.
Ms. Tina and Kelly even had fun with Easter Snapchat filters:
Looks like a great time was had by all!