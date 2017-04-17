Connect with us

Good Times! Beyonce and Kelly Rowland Celebrated Easter Together With Their Families

Yesterday (April 16), Beyonce and Kelly Rowland celebrated the Easter holiday together with their families. The festive day was captured by Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson on social media.

As seen in the photo above, the gathering took place on a sunny Spring day, and marked the most recent sighting of a pregnant-with-twins Beyonce, who’s all belly!

In one video, Lawson captures the families as they chill and converse; you see Beyonce and Jay Z sitting down in the forefront, and Blue, Kelly, and Kelly’s son Titan and husband in the background.

Easter memories❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Ms. Tina and Kelly even had fun with Easter Snapchat filters:

This is fun! Go to bed Tina 😀

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Looks like a great time was had by all!

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Easter eggs time ❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Happy Easter Everyone!

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

