Sisqo Pledges For LeBron James To Get MVP Award With Parody Of ‘Thong Song’

News

Sports media personality  Colin Cowherd enlisted R&B singer Sisqo to campaign on his behalf to get Cleveland Cavs star LeBron James the MVP award this year.

Using the singer’s 2000 hit “Thong Song” for the parody called “The LeBron Song,” the  visual shows Sisqo in the studio recording the parody, singing about the NBA’s MVP options and why LeBron is the best choice (according to Cowherd), along with animated graphics and pics.

“LeBron-Bron-Bron-Bron Bronnn,” Sisqo croons in the chorus to the infamous melody.

Whether you agree or disagree, this parody ain’t half bad!

Watch below:

