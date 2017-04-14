Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing Crashed By Anti-Fur Protesters

Earlier this week, Kelly Rowland was on the promo trail for her new book Whoa, Baby! at a New Jersey book signing when it was interrupted by a group of anti-fur protesters.

Sources say the group posed as fans to gain access to the event, and when in front of the crowd, pulled out posters that accused Kelly of having supporting animal cruelty since she’s worn fur in the past.

Kelly’s team was unsuccessful at getting the protesters to leave the premises, so Kelly simply walked out of the room.

Watch the incident below: