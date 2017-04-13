Connect with us

Video: Jake&Papa – Phones

Video: Jake&Papa – Phones

Jake&Papa unleash the video for their latest single “Phones,” a song from their upcoming mixtape Tattoos&Blues (due out April 28th). On the Bizness Boi-produced record, the duo use their telepathic powers to hear female bodies call them.

“I hear your body calling, calling my name,” they sing. “Who needs phones?”

The clip shows woman who scrolls through Jake&Papa’s videos and interviews on her phone, then indulges in a virtual reality video world full of seduction and tattoos. Watch below:

@JakeAndPapa

