Yonkers native Tina Yao releases a sentimental video for her nostalgic ballad “Remind You” directed by Liam Lase and Marseille Kervin.

The delicate, beautiful visual features the songstress rewinding the past to venture into the memory of love lost.

Watch below:

Tina Yao is an emerging singer/songwriter whose roots play into the soul and spirit of her music. Being of Filipino descent and growing up in a multicultural environment, she has been inspired by a bevy of artists such as Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, and Beyonce, and musical genres such as hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

Her debut solo project S.H.A.D.E is out now. Purchase on iTunes HERE.

@singtinayao