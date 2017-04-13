“The Breaks” Actress Daisha Is ‘Unfuccwitable’

Indie Pop/Alternative recording artist/dancer and Actress Daisha is “UNFUCCWITABLE” in her fiery, empowering video for her new single (which was produced by the 1500’s and written by Daisha and J Black).

Directed by Monica Josette, “UNFUCCWITABLE” urges listeners to recognize their own power. “I wanted to create a song about owning your power regardless of what society or others do or say,” say Daisha. “This song is dedicated to anyone who may be going through struggles seen or unseen. I wanted to express myself in a true way by shedding light on pain, inner struggle and freedom to show that being vulnerable and intimate is powerful,” she adds.

The clip sees the singer seemingly defeated, that is, until she finds the strength to bust through the pain, as shown through high-energy dance.

Watch below: