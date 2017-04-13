Stevie Wonder Plans June Nuptials To Tomeeka Bracy

Stevie Wonder will say “I do” for the third time this summer.

The music legend, 62, will marry longtime girlfriend Tomeeka Bracy, 42, on June 17th in Jamaica. Guests invited to the soiree include Elton John and Sam Smith.

The Daily Mail reports that Wonder will serenade his bride during the reception and all of Wonder’s children (Aisha, 42, Kwame, 28, Sophia, Keita, 39, Kailand, 16, Mumtaz, 33, and Mandla, 11) will serve as bridesmaids and best men in the wedding party.

The Daily Mail also reports that a pre-nup is in place. They report:

Stevie, who has been blind from a young age, will sign the wedding papers using two fingerprints to ensure his vows are legally binding, whilst Tomeeka will go through the traditional process of penning her signature on the official certificate.

Congrats to the happy couple!