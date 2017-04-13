Singer-Songwriter Shiré Drops ‘Broke Down’ Visual (Music From FOX’s ‘Shots Fired’)

Shiré (pronounced Sha-ray) releases her new single “Broke Down” from (Episode 3) of the Fox hit TV series “Shots Fired.”

The groove features lively horns and a bumpin’ beat while the visual tells the story of the stages of a toxic relationship: Girl meets boy, boy charms girl, boy changes and becomes abusive.

“I don’t know when I fell in love / Somehow he got me hooked like a drug / Little by little he broke me down,” she sings.

Stream below:

The Universal Music Publishing Group singer/songwriter co-wrote five songs on “Shots Fired” included two of which she is a featured vocalist: “Broke Down” and the “Shots Fired” theme song “Where Do We Go From Here” with BJ The Chicago Kid.

“Shots Fired” airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

Purchase “Broke Down” on iTunes HERE.

@shireuniversal