From his latest EP I’m Him, Sammie drops the suave video for “Better,” a song about being a better man than his lady’s last suitor.

“He don’t see you for what I see you as / So let me ask you, when is the last time you smiled…heard you need love and devotion, I’ll say ‘I do’ right now, no divorcin’ / whatever, truth is baby I’m better,” he sings.

The clip sees the dapper crooner putting a good word about himself into the ear of his leading lady.

Watch below:

Purchase I’m Him on iTunes HERE.

@SammieAlways