Emerging R&B singer & actor Rotimi returns with the first single from his forthcoming project entitled “Nobody.” The ITSKEYZBABY-produced banger features both 50 Cent & T.I. as the trio discuss women who are only focused on finding a sugar daddy instead of falling in love. Stream below:

In addition to his budding music career, Rotimi is quickly becoming a fixture in Hollywood as a co-star in Starz’s hit series, “POWER” alongside Omari Hardwick and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. This year alone, Rotimi has already co-starred in Netflix films, DEUCES & Burning Sands as well as recently joined the cast of Acts Of Violence starring Bruce Willis & Mike Epps.