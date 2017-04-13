Connect with us

Philly Quartet Natiive Sonz Are Sons of 90s R&B With New Single/Video, ‘Not Over Me’

Philly Quartet Natiive Sonz Are Sons of 90s R&B With New Single/Video, 'Not Over Me'

Philly quartet Natiive Sonz are bringing back the sound made popular by male R&B groups who dominated the 90s with her new single “Not Over Me.”

Comprised of members, Courtney Golden, David Howard, Jabari Logan & Titus Martel, the group offers strong vocals and harmonies as they sing about an ex’s new relationship and how it doesn’t compare to the chemistry they once shared.

“Girl, you’re not over me, your everything it takes a certain kind of girl to win my heart / Telling me things about you, I can’t ignore them,” the sing on the chorus.

“Not Over Me” follows their  previous single “All the Time.”

Enjoy the 90s sounds of Natiive Sonz below and be on the lookout for more music from the quartet soon.

Purchase “Not Over Me” on iTunes HERE.

