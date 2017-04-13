Patti LaBelle & Teddy Riley To Be Honored At National Museum of African-American Music’s (NMAAM) Legends Luncheon in Nashville

The National Museum of African-American Music’s (NMAAM) fourth annual Legends Luncheon in Nashville will honor Patti LaBelle and Teddy Riley on June 1st at Nashville’s City Winery.

The event is part of the museum’s ongoing “My Music Matters” campaign which benefits NMAAM’s educational programs. Other 2017 honorees include Kirk Franklin and songwriter/producer David Porter.

“The National Museum of African American Music is the story of the American soundtrack; one that fits perfectly into the narrative of Nashville’s Music City brand,” NMAAM president/CEO H. Beecher Hicks III tells Billboard. “We’re proud to be entrusted to tell a story so important to the fabric of our country. As Bruno Mars recently said [in an interview with Latina magazine], ‘Black music is what gives America its swag.’ We look forward to celebrating the more than 50 genres of music created, influenced or inspired by African Americans.”

Congrats to all of the honorees!