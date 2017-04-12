Following her offerings “What You Want” and “Killing Roses,” seventeen-year-old Toronto artist Ebhoni releases her debut EP Mood Ring.

The 8-track EP (largely produced by fellow Toronto-based producer SOS, with additional production from Xeralain and Croisade) touches traditional R&B sensibilities in glossy, modern production, as she sings about relationships and self-love with a confidence and maturity beyond her years.

@ebhoniogarro