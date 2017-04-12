Gossip
Chris Brown Allegedly Feels Some Type Of Way About Karrueche and Quavo’s Relationship
When rumors began that Chris Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran and Migos rapper Quavo were an item following them being spotted leaving a concert together over the weekend, we all wondered just what Chris thought about all this (with him being held back by a restraining order and all).
Now TMZ reports (like we guessed) Breezy isn’t too happy about it, as a matter of fact, sources say he’s “livid.”
Quavo and Brown were on good working terms in the industry before Quavo and Tran got together; Brown promoted Migos’ Culture album, and the two even partied together. TMZ says Brown believes that Quavo worked with Tran to get the restraining order in place.
Rap-Up reports that Brown even publicly supported Migos earlier this year, saying “Y’all my real friends and brothers,” he said. “I bought your album three times. I spent my own money and shit. I’m proud of you ni**as. I will never hate on you ni**as.”
Ouch! Should Brown be justified in feeling some type of way, or was Quavo wrong in pursuing his friend’s ex?