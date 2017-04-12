Chicago Songwriter/Producer Nova Gholar Releases Hazy Single ‘Magi’

After making his move to California from the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago to make it music, Nova Gholar has enjoyed a good run. He’s already produced for the likes of Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Christina Milian, Melanie Fiona and The Game, now trying to make it on the solo tip.

Now he’s released his debut single “Magi,” which takes a page from The Temptations single “Just My Imagination,” except he flips it to a bedroom banger for the new generation. The hazy rendition fits right at home on any late night playlist. Not only does it showcase his hypnotic production, but soulful vocals as well.

Stream below: