It seems as if Brandy is moving on from all the legal drama with her former record label surrounding releasing new music; she’s pushing through, getting in the studio and teasing fans with new music.

Yesterday (April 11), she shared a snippet on what she’s been working on, a song called “Patterns.” Upon listening, it’s clear Brandy is back in her element as she vibes out to the song, her signature harmonies and airy vocals on full display.

Listen below:

Sounds good! No word on what this song is attached to or when it will drop (if at all), but it’s good to see the singer back in her element.