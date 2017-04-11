Under the development and direction of Grammy-nominated producer Allstar, fourteen-year-old New York and New Jersey boys The Bomb Digz drop their video for their new single “Be That Girl.”

On the song, the fellas are looking for the perfect girl: “You can be that girl / Lemme show you just what I need / I just want someone who’s real that could always hold it down for me,” they sing on the track.

The video is youthful and fresh, almost channeling vibes of a young Bel Biv Devoe. Is The Bomb Digz the newest teen group to tug at the heartstrings of all the young girls?

Individually, these boys have been featured in international modeling campaigns as well as Beyoncé’s original “Let’s Move” campaign for First Lady Michelle Obama. The Bomb Digz have performed at the U.S. Open, the Barclays with French Montana, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean. They’ve appeared alongside Mindless Behavior, Jacob Latimore, Bella Thorne & R5, and performed at NY Presbyterian Children’s Hospital, Hershey Park, The Gramercy Theatre, Trump Plaza and NJ State Fair at the Meadowlands, just to name a few.

