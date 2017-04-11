After making her video debut with “All I See,” Kennedy Rd. is out in the sun and enjoying a day with her man for her video for “Make It Last.”

The Toronto songstress debuted the Nova Gholar-produced single back in the beginning of February and the visual for the record takes it back to the beginning of dating, when everything is great and things are on cloud nine. In the clip, Kennedy and her man travel down the Malibu Canyon roads and enjoy each other’s company as she yearns to make the relationship last because it means something to her.

The scenery is enough to make you want to make the drive yourself with a special someone.

Watch below: