Mariah Carey Merges With Epic, Plans New Album

Mariah Carey’s imprint Butterfly MC Records has merged with Epic Records (an imprint of Sony Music Entertainment) in a new joint partnership, Variety announced yesterday (April 10).

Carey signed to Epic in 2016 by chairman-CEO LA Reid in 2016 as an artist, but this deal is a merging of companies. The partnership terms weren’t disclosed, but the merger will spawn a new album from the five-time Grammy winner due “later this year.”

Said Reid in a statement: “To continue working with Mariah Carey at Epic has been another rewarding chapter of my career. Mariah’s incomparable talents as a singer, with her vocal range that is nothing short of legendary, are matched by her brilliance as a songwriter, producer, and performer par excellence. Mariah’s chart records have established her enduring place in music history, a position that is cherished and supported by her loyal fans worldwide. I look forward to building upon all of Mariah’s success for years to come.”

Added Carey: “I am putting my heart and soul into making more new music. I am so thrilled for this next chapter and to continue working with, and for, everyone that I love.”

Carey has a bit more free time after her tour with Lionel Richie was postponed due to Richie’s knee surgery. Carey will also return to her headlining Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July.