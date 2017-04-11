Kelly Rowland Releases Debut Book “Whoa, Baby!”

Today (April 11), Kelly Rowland officially adds “author” to her long list of accomplishments with the release of her debut book, Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (And Wonder What the #*@& Just Happened).

“Dr. Bickman and I wanted to create an answer to what to expect after childbirth. No one told me what to expect physically, emotionally, or mentally,” Kelly explains. “The purpose of Whoa, Baby! is to comfort the mother and give her knowledge of what’s going on with her. We cover everything!”

The book is co-authored by her personal OB-GYN Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman and published by Da Capo Lifelong Books. “Whoa, Baby!” is available via all good bookstores and online stores including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Powells.com, and others. To celebrate the release, Kelly will be at Barnes & Nobles (97 Warren St, Tribeca) tonight at 6:00PM ET, for an author discussion and book signing.