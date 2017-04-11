Jennifer Hudson returns with visual for her new single, “Remember Me,” the lead offering from her upcoming Epic Records debut album (her fourth LP).

Written by Hudson and Jamie Hartman, the record makes a splash with its big production and J-Hud’s powerful delivery for a sound and concept similar to her debut single “Spotlight,” the driving beat as the backdrop for lyrics of self-love.

“But I remember me, I remember me / It don’t matter where I go, what I’m told, now you know,” she sings. The clip was filmed in London and shows Hudson as she lets her man know she won’t stand for less than stellar treatment.

Watch below:

Hudson is working with industry legend and mentor, Clive Davis, as well as L.A. Reid on her upcoming project.

“Jennifer Hudson is the defining voice of this generation,” said Mr. Reid when he announced her signing to Epic last year. “Her award-winning presence on records, in film, and on stage, establishes her as one of the premier artists to emerge in this century. I’m enjoying collaborating with my friend and mentor Clive Davis on Jennifer’s first Epic album and excited for her fans to hear what we’re up to.”

“I signed Jennifer in 2007,” said Mr. Davis, “believing her to be the strongest candidate as the next generation’s Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. She has become that, as LA and I excitingly reunite to capture Jennifer at her all time best.”

Purchase on Apple Music if you dig!

Hudson is currently serving as a judge on The Voice UK.