Grammy Award-Winning Producer Malex Debuts ‘Savage’ Featuring ‘American Idol’ Finalist Kassy Levels

Malex, who received a Grammy for his work as a mix engineer on Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is releasing his song “Savage” featuring Season 15 American Idol finalist Kassy Levels.

The moody pop/soul song is about the shocking discovery of a partner’s bad intentions. Kassy sings, “I guess I’m just not who you thought I was / Never know what you’re capable of / Until it’s damaged / Hey you’re a savage.”

The song also features acclaimed musicians, bassist Nigel Rivers, who has toured with Erykah Badu and Chrisette Michele, and guitarist Justin Lyons, who is the guitar player for K-POP superstars BIGBANG.

MALEX says he enjoyed creating “Savage” with Kassy, Nigel and Justin. “Kassy and I click in a way that I have never clicked with any other writer,” he says. “Kassy and I usually write tracks for placement on other artist’s projects, but I knew from the moment she sung it for me that this one was going to be special, so special that I knew I would be wise to consider releasing this on our own. To make sure we had the best chance to make a good song great, I decided to call in the big guns for help. Nigel Rivers and Justin Lyons are, without a doubt, two of the best musicians I have ever worked with. So, I was honored when they answered the call and agreed to bless this song with their gifts. I’m really proud of how the song came together, and I am humbled that God has blessed me with such an incredible team. This is just the beginning.

“Savage” is the first of three singles MALEX will release in partnership with ILLECT Recording.

