London-based Hip-Hop and R&B artist Dre X drops his video for “Ain’t Lyin,” the third single from his latest EP CRUZ.

The visuals present a haunting look at Dre’s neighborhood. Speaking on the single, Dre says “It’s a song about vision, manifestation & happiness. A message, to drive on your impulses, creating in today’s system.”

Dre released CRUZ in the 4th quarter of 2016. Aside from singing and rapping, Dre is also an accomplished choreographer and producer, both skills which are highlighted in the new video “Ain’t Lyin.”

Dope song and visual! Watch below:

As a multifaceted artist, Dre started his artistic journey in songwriting creating his very own sound with influences such as early Michael Jackson, Pharrell & Justin Timberlake.

@Dre_XMusic